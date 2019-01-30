Menu
MONSTER: Former Bundy man Richie Gilbert removed this "monster" eastern brown snake from a home recently. Contributed
PHOTOS: Ex-Bundy man catches monster snake

Emma Reid
30th Jan 2019 4:46 PM
A CAREER that started on the side of a Bundaberg road helping wildlife carers with an injured kangaroo now has Richie Gilbert chasing snakes down the coast.

Mr Gilbert said he doesn't get the same thrill as he used to almost two decades ago when he was called to remove a snake, unless it was like the "monster” he removed last Friday.

The owner of Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers 24/7 was called out to an Elimbah home on Friday where the snake was closing in on residents sitting on a couch in a shed.

After 15 minutes of scrambling over furniture as the snake weaved through small spaces, Richie caught the 2.05m eastern brown - the biggest he has ever measured on the Sunshine Coast.

Although his career may have started in Bundaberg, it's now taken him to the Sunshine Coast where he lives with his wife, Natalie Gilbert (nee Murphy) who grew up in Bundaberg.

The massive snake was relocated, and Mr Gilbert said it was a catch he wouldn't easily forget.

