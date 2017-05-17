PHOTOS: Korean BBQ in Sizzler building gets set to open

MEEKAK: Manager Rolly Cho inside the new Korean restaurant in Bourbong Street.

GET ready Bundaberg, Korean food is almost here!

Staff at Meekak are putting the finishing touches on their restaurant, situated in the former Sizzler building.

And for those who thought they'd miss Sizzler's all you can eat option, there's something to look forward to.

Meekak manager Rolly Cho said rather than having a menu, the restaurant will serve up an all you can eat buffet including everything from fried rice to pizza.

MEEKAK: Iinside the new Korean restaurant in Bourbong Street. Mike Knott BUN170517MEEKAK9

Miss Cho said the buffet would rotate between about 100 different dishes spread across different days.

"All the meals in the buffet depend on the day," she said.

Each table comes with a traditional Korean barbecue grill, with diners able to select their meat from the buffet before frying it up on their table.

"We do a lot of barbecuing in Korea, it's very common," Miss Cho said.

Restaurant service comes at the touch of a button with every table having a button diners can press to summon staff.

"We have a button on every single table so if you need service you press the button and we can see your table number," Miss Cho said.

Stepping into the restaurant, the feeling is as Korean as it gets - Miss Cho says everything from the tables, chairs and dishes to the barbecues and woodgrain flooring was shipped over from South Korea.

Korean food has a focus on garlic and chili.

"It's very different to Chinese and Japanese," Miss Cho said.

"We like it spicy and salty, but in a good way with not too much sodium."

Miss Cho said the food would mainly be fusion, with some western style options.

"Pasta and pizza is easy for the kids if they don't like Asian food," she said.

Meekak's teriyaki chicken is one example of a fusion dish that will be on offer.

"Teriyaki chicken is deep-fried bite-sized chicken but it's a kind of different taste to the Japanese style, we make it with garlic and it's quite different," Miss Cho said.

Coffee, cake and soft serve ice cream is included in the all you can eat buffet, with drinks at an extra cost.

"We're going to have a lot of different things, like fried rice, noodles, soup, pizza, pasta and some deep-fried food," Miss Cho said.

"The buffet is a very good opportunity to have everything at the one time."

Miss Cho said her uncle would be cooking up a storm as the restaurant's chef, and he had 20 years experience in the South Korean restaurant industry.

Fast facts

Grand opening

May 19-21

Grand opening specials - lunch, normally $25.90, will cost $15.

Dinner - normally $39.90, will be $20.

To receive the special, people are asked to head to and participate on Meekak's Facebook page.

Bookings will be accepted after the 21st, but for the grand opening diners can just arrive.

There will be a 1.5 hour limit for the first three days, and after that diners will have a two-hour window.

A function room is available.

Trading hours:

11am-3pm and 5-9pm

Fun fact:

The barbecue grills on the tables are hottest in the middle part. The sides with the grill pattern are more for warming the meat or cooking it slowly.