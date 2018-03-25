Menu
Meet the Prep classes of 2018.
PHOTOS: Every photo of the Prep class of 2018

25th Mar 2018 12:59 PM
HUNDREDS of smiling faces appeared in the NewsMail this week, when the 2018 My First Year pictorial memento was published.

The 23-page feature shone a light on the Bundaberg region's newest school recruits, who are sure to make their mark in the years to come.

Among them will be doctors, engineers, builders, sales managers and everything in between.

If you missed the special lift-out on Wednesday, relax - her

e in this photo gallery are all the schools that participated.

Enjoy.

Bundaberg News Mail
