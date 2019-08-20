Photos: Elliott Heads foreshore as roadworks near completion

ALMOST DONE: A Bundaberg Regional Council spokesperson says the Elliott Heads redevelopment will be finished within a month.

ALMOST DONE: A Bundaberg Regional Council spokesperson says the Elliott Heads redevelopment will be finished within a month. Mike Knott BUN190819ELL8

WEATHER permitting, the roadworks component of the Elliott Heads foreshore improvement will be completed within a month.

Photos View Photo Gallery

That is the estimation given by a spokesperson for the Bundaberg Regional Council yesterday, after questions about the project's completion were raised by the NewsMail.

"The Elliott Heads foreshore improvements will deliver long-term benefits to the community,” a spokesperson for the council said.

"It's a substantial investment by council which follows requests from the community and extensive consultation.”

Stages one and two of the works have begun, with stage three approved and funded, construction ready to begin once the first two stages are completed.

In October 2017, it was revealed Council was successful in it's application for funding from the State Government's Local Government Grants and Subsidies Program.

The grant represented 40 per cent, or $1.6 million, of the $4 million estimated project cost for stages one and two.

The funding from the Queensland Government came with the proviso that the project be completed by 2019.

Divisional representative Cr Scott Rowleson said earlier in the year on the council website the project represented a milestone achievement for the community of Elliott Heads, something that would "encourage a surge of visitor numbers”.

"Stages One and Two will be finalised by the end of June, weather permitting, and the project would then move seamlessly to Stage Three which involves additional road works, footpaths and parking,” Cr Rowleson said in February.

"The footprint for Stage Three has actually been enlarged to align with Welch St.”

Council said they had been liasing with stakeholders to keep them informed about progress and to accommodate their needs wherever possible.

"As with any major works project there will be some inconvenience during construction,” a spokesperson said.

"We thank residents and local business for their understanding.”