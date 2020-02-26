PHOTOS: Driver veers off road in Dallarnil crash

BRISBANE WOMAN HOSPITALISED: The scene of a single vehicle crash on Booyal Dallarnil Rd, Dallarnil on February 26. Picture: Sam Turner

A BRISBANE woman is lucky to have escaped with minor injuries after veering off into an embankment in Dallarnil.

Ambulance and police were called shortly after 1.45pm on February 26, when the driver crossed into the wrong lane of traffic.

Tyre marks at the scene indicate the woman has braked while sliding down a hill, before coming to a stop.

Council workers, passersby and neighbours looked on in distress, concerned for the state of the woman.

The Brisbane driver was taken to Biggenden Hospital, while police investigated the scene.

Biggenden’s officer in charge Sergeant Colin Chambers said it was fortunate the driver didn’t receive serious injuries.

“The car has left the carriageway, and fortunately there was no traffic coming along the other way,” Sgt Chambers said.

“For whatever reason she’s come off the road, and she was wearing her seatbelt which was good.”

The aftermath. Picture: Sam Turner

According to Sgt Chambers, her airbags didn’t deploy, indicating she was “not travelling at speed”, and hasn’t hit anything.

“If she hit a tree, she would’ve been in trouble.”

“But she hasn’t got any serious injuries, with alcohol or drugs not being involved in the crash.”

Investigations are still ongoing.