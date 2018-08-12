PHOTOS: Did we capture you at this year's Relay for Life?

HUNDREDS of kilometres, 56 teams, 17 hours, 12 degrees and one big community spirit.

These are just some of the number for this year's Bundaberg Relay for Life event.

But, it wasn't about the numbers, the Cancer Council event was help to people affected by cancer.

The community turned out in droves to the annual community fundraising challenge held at the Bundaberg Recreational Precinct.

More than $95,000 was believed to have been raised by the efforts of the young and the old.