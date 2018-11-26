Menu
DEEPWATER FIRE: At least two homes have been lost to the blaze, which continues to burn this morning.
News

PHOTOS: Devastation as homes destroyed by blaze

Toni Benson-Rogan
by
26th Nov 2018 9:48 AM | Updated: 10:31 AM
Subscriber only

AT LEAST two homes have been lost as the Deepwater blaze continues to burn.

The fire has burned through about 11,000ha of land, affecting Deepwater, Baffle Creek, Rules Beach and now Round Hill residents.

About 800 people have evacuated their homes so far from the areas about 90km north of Bundaberg, and more locations are being urged to prepare to leave as the blaze continues to spread.

New photos have revealed the devastation of the blaze on a Matchbox Rd home, with ash blanketing the fire-stricken areas like a layer of snow.

 

Keep up to date with the latest information on the blaze with our rolling coverage here.

