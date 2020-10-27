PHOTOS: Crews battle fire that leaves black cloud over Bundy
FIRE crews and paramedics rushed to the scene of an industrial shed fire at Bargara Rd, Qunaba.
The blaze, on a private property, led to plumes of black smoke that could be seen in the area.
A QFES spokeswoman said crews were working to suppress the flames and contain the blaze in a 40mx40m single story industrial structure.
The scene from the nearby Hummock showed the magnitude of the flames.
A spokeswoman for the Queensland Ambulance Service said calls were made at 1.52pm.
She said there were no injuries and no need for anyone to be transported.
The spokeswoman said ambulance crews remained on standby at the scene.
Crews were still on scene just before 3pm.