Photos, cookies and more as Santa, Peppa Pig arrive in Bundy

Santa will visit Hinkler Central very soon. Scottie Simmonds BUN231211XMA3

SHOPPERS can celebrate the arrival of the man in the big red suit when he visits Hinker Central this weekend.

Santa and friends Peppa Pig, Little Miss Sunshine and Hey Duggee are making a grand entrance at 10am on Saturday with a live parade through the centre, before Santa takes his place in his "enchanted garden” setting outside Kmart.

There's something for kids of all ages to enjoy throughout the entire day.

Kids will be able to meet their favourite characters with a special meet and greet starting at 11am.

Then the little ones can create their own festive cookie from Muffin Break from 10.30am.

SANTA'S FRIENDS: Santa will be joined by Peppa Pig at Hinkler Central this weekend.

The arrival of Santa marks the launch of Christmas for the centre.

Hinkler Central will be offering extended trading hours, Santa photography, free child minding as well as the chance win a Christmas shopping dash at Kmart, Coles or Woolworths worth $1000.

You can stay up to date with what's happening at Hinkler through the festival season at www.hinklercentral.com.au and on on Facebook.