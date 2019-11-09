PHOTOS: Classy Bundy stuns the Power

BASKETBALL: A late last quarter surge was not enough for the Gladstone under-18 boys' team against a disciplined Bundaberg in the Rum City this morning.

Photos by Nick Kossatch:

The first game in round two of the Central Queensland Junior Basketball Carnival was decided by decisive ball movement, inside passes and elite shooting, especially from Connor Gray (24 points, three triples) that proved the difference.

Gray was huge at the close with two clutch baskets as Gladstone erased a 15-point three-quarter-time deficit to just two points courtesy of triples from Ben Knight (27 points, three triples) and a pair beyond the arc from Seth Collins (14).

The hosts deserved the win and played the smarter hoops for longer and were superbly served by Gray, number five Bayley Liddell (16 points) and William Maule with 15.

Game two is against Emerald at 4.30pm today.

SCORE

GAME 1

Bundy 91 (Connor Gray 24, Bayley Liddell 16, William Maule 15, Dustin George 11) d Gladstone 83 (Ben Knight 27, Joseph McEldowney 16, Seth Collins 14, Albert Maunga 12)