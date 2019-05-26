PHOTOS: Childers Show kicks off show season in region

HEROES AMONG US: Jay Furnish, Rick "Fury” Wemmerslager, Sherrie Russell and Jenna Logan keeping the streets of Childers safe from evil villainous master minds.

HEROES AMONG US: Jay Furnish, Rick "Fury” Wemmerslager, Sherrie Russell and Jenna Logan keeping the streets of Childers safe from evil villainous master minds. Brian Cassidy

THE Childers Show is over for another year, but there is plenty of fun to look forward to as showtime kicks off in the region.

Isis District Show Society secretary Larissa Watson said the annual show drew in almost 1000 people of all ages, with performers, rides and plenty of action to keep everyone entertained.

"Competitions wise out in the ring we had a good amount of competitors ... the horses and wood choppers and the prime cattle,” Ms Watson said.

"The fireworks were absolutely phenomenal as well.”

Ms Watson said the classic egg throwing competition, won by the Isis Cricket Club, drew a crowd.

"It was enjoyed and people had laughs and given we haven't had it since 1992 it was something different,” she said.

Lovers of adrenaline were drawn to the speed ride, one of the largest in the Southern Hemisphere.

The Bundaberg Show is on from Wednesday to Friday and Gin Gin Show is on on Saturday and Sunday.