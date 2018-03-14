PHOTOS: Ceremony presents our cops with awards

THEY are the men and women who work tirelessly, day after day, to serve and protect residents within our region.

Police officers from the Bundaberg Policing District were today rewarded for their long-standing efforts in the community and contributions to their work within the police force at a special ceremony at the PCYC.

The Queensland Police Service Medal Presentation, conducted by master of ceremonies and Bundaberg Police Inspector Pat Swindells, was packed with proud officers, volunteers and families.

"These awards recognise the contributions of police officers and our volunteers to the community, with their help in (ensuring) the community remains safe and sound," Insp Swindells said.

"Policing has always been and always will be a very demanding profession.

"Today's ceremony is the opportunity to recognise the diligence of the recipients of these awards."

More than 40 awards were presented at the ceremony for significant milestones including service clasps and national medals.

Photos View Photo Gallery

Retired Sergeant Steve Lancaster was a major award recipient with his Meritorious Service Medal.

Insp Swindells told the audience Mr Lancaster was awarded the prestigious medal for his commitment to the QPS and highlighted some of the courageous work he had accomplished since he started as an officer in 1978.

"In 2005, Sergeant Lancaster was tasked to re-draft procedures when investigating sudden deaths in the Bundaberg area following the 'expose' by Bundaberg Base Hospital of Dr Jayant Patel," he said.

"He continued in the role of coronial liaison for Bundaberg, maintaining open lines of communication between the Coronial Support Unit, Queensland Health and funeral companies.

"In 2015, he was invited to attend the State Coronial Conference in Brisbane which is usually reserved for dedicated coronial investigators."

Insp Swindells said Mr Lancaster continued as a shift supervisor at policing events.

"This has included a strong leadership role at Bundaberg Station during the flood events of December 2010 and January 2013 when the officer in charge was deployed to disaster management responsibilities," he said.

POLICE AWARDS CEREMONY: Senior Constable Paul Jackson and Senior Constable Sean Macrae receiving an award from Superintendent Craig Hawkins. Mike Knott BUN140318AWARDS4

Accolades for dedication, devotion

A HIGH standard of dedication and devotion to duty are among the traits that make a great police officer.

Senior constables Paul Jackson and Sean MacRae have been commended for that after a homicide they attended in the Bundaberg region last year.

Inspector Pat Swindells awarded the pair with the District Officer's Certificate at the QPS Medal Presentation regarding the response to a homicide at Waterloo on September 5, 2017.

"Upon attending the scene in company with other officers, repeated and sustained attempts were made to resuscitate the victim over an extended period of time," he said.

"Your professional efforts are to be acknowledged and applauded."

POLICE AWARDS CEREMONY: Edon Place's Lyn Booth receiving an award from Superintendent Craig Hawkins. Mike Knott BUN140318AWARDS3

DV victim help recognised

THE Queensland Police Service Medal presentation not only highlighted the top efforts in policing, but also paid homage to the volunteers and community services personnel working in the district.

Lyn Booth and Edwina Rowan received the Community Service Award for Edon Place, the non-profit organisation helping victims of domestic and family violence since 1978.

Inspector Pat Swindells highlighted the great work undertaken by the service, including providing court support for men and women experiencing violence.

"They also provide counselling and support to women and partners, and emergency accommodation and transitional housing for women and children affected by domestic violence," he said.

"Edon Place also partner with QPS and Education Queensland to provide educational programs to school students in Bundaberg and surrounding areas."