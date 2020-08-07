PHOTOS: Career pathways on show at Dorrie Day

DORRIE DAY: Gaylene Philips putting the finishing touches on her crocodile dish during the Dorrie Day cooking demonstration.

DORRIE DAY: Gaylene Philips putting the finishing touches on her crocodile dish during the Dorrie Day cooking demonstration.

SHOWCASING employment pathways, cooking demonstrations and drone training, the region's first Dorrie Day, organised by the Port Curtis Coral Coast Trust, had a range of opportunities on display for the region's First Nations community.

Program coordinator Shay Pearce said the PCC wanted to highlight the various employment and training programs available for the community.

She said 'Dorrie' means to 'come and have a look', which is exactly what the day was all about.

Photos View Photo Gallery

Ms Pearce said they wanted to provide strong foundation for people approaching the workforce; giving them a chance to find out first hand what was available and what they needed to do to apply.

Which is why she said it was important to have big industry employers like Queensland Police Service, Ergon Energy and East Coast Apprenticeships at Dorrie Day.

While COVID-19 has made hosting events tricky, Ms Pearce said there was about 70 people who attended the inaugural careers expo which also included a cooking demonstration of a crocodile dish.

DORRIE DAY: Senior Constable Janelle Jacobsen and Indigenous Employment Officer, Police Recruiting Section Adrian Coolwell were kept busy at their Dorrie Day stall.

Port Curtis Coral Coast region includes traditional country spanning across the Bundaberg, Gladstone and North Burnett regions, covering about 19,583 square kilometres land and 26,636 square kilometres of sea country.

Ms Pearce said they were going to replicate the event in Gladstone come November and look to make this an annual event locally.

While the inaugural 1770 Cultural Connections Immersion Festival will be held in October at the 1770 SES Grounds.

MORE STORIES

• Lease to turn port into training base for rangers

• Significance behind display of 250 flags