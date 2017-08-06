23°
PHOTOS: Cane2Coral a huge hit once again

Emma Reid
| 6th Aug 2017 1:47 PM
WINNING SMILE: All the action from the Cane to Coral.
WINNING SMILE: All the action from the Cane to Coral. Right Image Photography

WITH 1561 pairs of feet hitting the pavement for this year's Cane2Coral it has been deemed a huge success.

This year's new route for the Friendlies Cane2Coral gave the runners a real taste of the iconic scenery of coral and cane along the way.

The new route also meant changes to the distances for runners - aged from 1 to 89 years - to tackle.

There was a combination of fun and colour in the drove of runners, some participating in theme while others opted for a more competitive run.

German backpacker Tom Harder won the race in a time of one hour, 19 minutes and 14 seconds - three minutes ahead of his nearest rival.

President of the organising committee Jason Pascoe said the weather was perfect and there were plenty of happy faces at the end of the race.

He said it was great to see the community join in the run, from athletes to youngsters giving it their all.

"There were more runners than last year.

"And I was impressed by the amount of the young Bundaberg runners, there was so many of them."

This year's half marathon started at the Bundaberg Port Marina and headed toward Bundaberg Port Rd for 5.5km, returned to the Port Marina then crossed the bridge to Burnett Heads goes along the Esplanade through Mon Repos park finishing at Nielson Park.

Along with the 10km and 4km run also finishing at Nielson Park.

Mr Pascoe said the response to the new course had an overwhelming response and he was hopeful to keep it for future years.

"A lot of effort and planning went in to changing the course," he said.

"I think we started the planning in November last year."

bargara bundaberg cane2coral fun run jason pascoe

