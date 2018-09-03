PHOTOS: Bundy's first pop culture con a raging success

Courtney Hansen, Aliciah Cook and Rachelle Arnold look the part.

BUNDABERG'S first pop culture event was nothing if not an outrageous success.

Bundy Pop Cult Mania vice-president Timothy Scarborough said Saturday's event shocked organisers, who were hoping for about 500 people.

"It was huge. We got 600 people in the first hour,” MrScarborough told the NewsMail.

More than 1300 people attended the event.

"We were quite shocked with how popular it was. People came from Mackay, Brisbane and Rocky to be there and the cosplay comp was a huge success as well,” MrScarborough said.

Thirty-five adults and 14 juniors entered the competition, in which people dressed up as a variety of characters.

Mr Scarborough said Bundy Pop Cult Mania would definitely return again next year, with hopes to make it bigger and better.

"We want to thank all our sponsors and the Bundaberg businesses that participated,” he said.

Major sponsors included CQUniversity, Pop Cultcha and Bundaberg PCYC.