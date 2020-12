Crystal Jones Crystal Jones is a senior journalist and editor at the Bundaberg NewsMail. She has worked extensively in regional Queensland news since 2007 and has tackled big issues including the extensive abuse in the aged care industry. Full Profile Login to follow

BUNDABERG'S pets are getting into the festive spirit.

We asked readers to share their photos with us and the results are beyond adorable.

Check out the photos in the gallery for a little Christmas cheer.