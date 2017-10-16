24°
PHOTOS: Bundy woman places in international lingerie comp

STRIKING A POSE: Bundaberg girl Megan Cranston on stage.
STRIKING A POSE: Bundaberg girl Megan Cranston on stage.

BUNDABERG woman Megan Cranston has taken out a place in an lingerie model search.

The 26-year-old beauty took out second place in the International Lingerie Model Search at the Club Hotel on Friday night.

Miss Cranston said it was a great experience.

>>> Help Megan become a wildcard at the nationals - vote for her here: http://bit.ly/2zqlE7n

"It's always nice to place," she said.

"It's a nice feeling getting some recognition for hard work, and putting yourself out there.

Gladstone woman Ash Anderson won first place and will go to the national final on the Gold Coast, if she wins that, she'll be off to represent Australia in the US final.

"It was super great to be up there with Ash too, she has always been a superstar helper to me so that was nice," Miss Cranston said.

Biloela mum of three Talitha McConnell came third and Megan was one of three Bundy girls in the contest along with Roseanne Guy and Zoe Strachan.

Miss Cranston said she has been in a few comps now and loved them.

"I'll keep doing them till they're no fun," she said.

"I'd also love to go to a national comp one day, but I'll settle for fun with the girls at regional ones for now."

Miss Cranston chose a cowgirl outfit as one of her three looks on the night.

"My mother actually usually does most of the thinking and making of outfits for me so I just rock up pick my favourite one and say 'cheers mum'," she said.

"I'd also like to thank Kader from Makeup By Kader.

"This 17-year-old is mature beyond her years and was so fantastic and sponsored my make-up for the night.

"This girl is one to keep an eye on."

