PHOTOS: Bundy wakes to a foggy morning

by
5th Aug 2020 11:04 AM

premium_icon Subscriber only

READERS were fast to share some amazing images of the foggy conditions this morning.

But what causes foggy mornings?

Usually a mixture of  humidity combined with moisture and cool overnight temperatures. 

The weather gods are handing out a bit of a mixed bag this week.

Bundy can expect another foggy morning tomorrow, followed by a sunny day and a rainy Friday.

Saturday is expected to be the warmest day of the week, with a max of 26, while next Monday is expected to dip down to an eight degree minimum and 21 degree maximum.

The minimum today was 12 degrees, with the max set at 25.

fog weather
Bundaberg News Mail