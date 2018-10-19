Menu
Amy White on a practical lesson at Nielsens Beach.
PHOTOS: Bundy students enjoy most fun lesson ever

19th Oct 2018 6:55 PM
TAKING their lesson out of the classroom, Yr 11 Aquatic students from Bundaberg North State High School spent the day at Neilson Park Beach yesterday with renowned surfboard shaper Tom Wegener.

Aquatics teacher Phil Moller said with this being the first time many of the students had ever been surfing, they were every excited to hit the waves.

While it was a perfect day for the beach, it wasn't all play for the school students.

Mr Moller said the excursion was an introduction to board making as part of the assessment required the children to make their own board.

He said with the information Mr Wegener imparted about the different sizes and shapes of surf boards, the students had a much better understanding about shaping a board. Mr Wegener said he spoke to the students about the history of surfboards throughout the past 100 years and the different designs, before they took to the water.

Mr Moller said the students would get a chance to test out their own creations later in the term.

