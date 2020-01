Crystal Jones Crystal Jones is a senior journalist and editor at the Bundaberg NewsMail. She has worked extensively in regional Queensland news since 2007 and has tackled big issues including the extensive abuse in the aged care industry. Full Profile Login to follow

TODAY has marked the start of many young Bundaberg locals' educational journeys.

For others, it's the start of a fresh school year.

Here is a selection of photos shared by our readers to celebration the start of the school year.