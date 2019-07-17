Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Bundaberg Show, June 1954. The three young women are (left to right) Shirley Pazzi, Shirley Mackay and Janice Tomkins. During the 50s, showtime was a fashion statement - new outfits, including hats, gloves and high-heeled shoes.
Bundaberg Show, June 1954. The three young women are (left to right) Shirley Pazzi, Shirley Mackay and Janice Tomkins. During the 50s, showtime was a fashion statement - new outfits, including hats, gloves and high-heeled shoes. Contributed by Shirley-Ann Lutze
News

PHOTOS: Bundy in the '40s and '50s revisited

Crystal Jones
by
17th Jul 2019 2:49 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SHIRLEY-Ann Lutze (nee Pazzi) may now call Caloundra home, but she's a true born-and-bred Bundy local.

Mrs Lutze shared some lovely photos with the NewsMail from the era she spent growing up in the region.

Shirley Pazzi and Walter Bengsten at the Debutante Ball in Bundaberg in May 1953. The balls were held at the Austral Hall which was demolished many years ago.
Shirley Pazzi and Walter Bengsten at the Debutante Ball in Bundaberg in May 1953. The balls were held at the Austral Hall which was demolished many years ago. Contributed by Shirley-Ann Lutze

"Bundaberg was a great town in which to grow up,” she said.

"As children, we roamed everywhere on our bikes, and had so many wonderful friends with great memories.”

Bernie Barry, a well-known local identity, at work in 1952.
Bernie Barry, a well-known local identity, at work in 1952. Contributed by Shirley-Ann Lutze

Mrs Lutze shared snaps from some of her special moments in Bundaberg, including the Bundaberg Show.

Mrs Lutze remarked on how the show was once a very fashionable affair, with people dressing up in their finest attire for the annual occasion.

SCHOOL DAYS: Bundaberg West State School Grade 3, October 1945. Out of the 15 girls in the class, five were named Shirley.
SCHOOL DAYS: Bundaberg West State School Grade 3, October 1945. Out of the 15 girls in the class, five were named Shirley. Contributed by Shirley-Ann Lutze

Mrs Lutze also shared a photo of a young Bernie Barry, who many may know from the NewsMail's letters pages over the years.

Burnett Heads, 1949. Walter Bengsten proudly dressed in his school ATC (Air Training Corps) uniform with Von McLean (left) and Shirley Pazzi (right).
Burnett Heads, 1949. Walter Bengsten proudly dressed in his school ATC (Air Training Corps) uniform with Von McLean (left) and Shirley Pazzi (right). Contributed by Shirley-Ann Lutze

The Bundaberg TAFE entrance now sits where her childhood home once did at 118 Walker St.

118 Walker St, Bundaberg. The house stood where the Pazzi family lived for 16 years. The house was on a large block with one and a half acres of land behind. Eventually, that land and all other homes around were sold and the TAFE College was built.
118 Walker St, Bundaberg. The house stood where the Pazzi family lived for 16 years. The house was on a large block with one and a half acres of land behind. Eventually, that land and all other homes around were sold and the TAFE College was built. Contributed by Shirley-Ann Lutze
local history
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    'God sent me': Man fined for throwing bibles at churchgoers

    premium_icon 'God sent me': Man fined for throwing bibles at churchgoers

    Crime A MAN who told police "God" told him to spread the holy word and harassed churchgoers has been fined $750 in court.

    How Bundy Rugby League is protecting players' safety

    premium_icon How Bundy Rugby League is protecting players' safety

    News BRL using their heads to afford the right care to injured players

    GREAT OFFER: $1 a week for the first 12 weeks

    premium_icon GREAT OFFER: $1 a week for the first 12 weeks

    News You can also get home delivery and special rewards

    Council's moving tribute to CEO ahead of departure

    Council's moving tribute to CEO ahead of departure

    Council News There were emotional scenes at Gary Rinehart's last council meeting.