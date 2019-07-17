PHOTOS: Bundy in the '40s and '50s revisited

Bundaberg Show, June 1954. The three young women are (left to right) Shirley Pazzi, Shirley Mackay and Janice Tomkins. During the 50s, showtime was a fashion statement - new outfits, including hats, gloves and high-heeled shoes.

Bundaberg Show, June 1954. The three young women are (left to right) Shirley Pazzi, Shirley Mackay and Janice Tomkins. During the 50s, showtime was a fashion statement - new outfits, including hats, gloves and high-heeled shoes. Contributed by Shirley-Ann Lutze

SHIRLEY-Ann Lutze (nee Pazzi) may now call Caloundra home, but she's a true born-and-bred Bundy local.

Mrs Lutze shared some lovely photos with the NewsMail from the era she spent growing up in the region.

Shirley Pazzi and Walter Bengsten at the Debutante Ball in Bundaberg in May 1953. The balls were held at the Austral Hall which was demolished many years ago. Contributed by Shirley-Ann Lutze

"Bundaberg was a great town in which to grow up,” she said.

"As children, we roamed everywhere on our bikes, and had so many wonderful friends with great memories.”

Bernie Barry, a well-known local identity, at work in 1952. Contributed by Shirley-Ann Lutze

Mrs Lutze shared snaps from some of her special moments in Bundaberg, including the Bundaberg Show.

Mrs Lutze remarked on how the show was once a very fashionable affair, with people dressing up in their finest attire for the annual occasion.

SCHOOL DAYS: Bundaberg West State School Grade 3, October 1945. Out of the 15 girls in the class, five were named Shirley. Contributed by Shirley-Ann Lutze

Mrs Lutze also shared a photo of a young Bernie Barry, who many may know from the NewsMail's letters pages over the years.

Burnett Heads, 1949. Walter Bengsten proudly dressed in his school ATC (Air Training Corps) uniform with Von McLean (left) and Shirley Pazzi (right). Contributed by Shirley-Ann Lutze

The Bundaberg TAFE entrance now sits where her childhood home once did at 118 Walker St.