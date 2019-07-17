PHOTOS: Bundy in the '40s and '50s revisited
SHIRLEY-Ann Lutze (nee Pazzi) may now call Caloundra home, but she's a true born-and-bred Bundy local.
Mrs Lutze shared some lovely photos with the NewsMail from the era she spent growing up in the region.
"Bundaberg was a great town in which to grow up,” she said.
"As children, we roamed everywhere on our bikes, and had so many wonderful friends with great memories.”
Mrs Lutze shared snaps from some of her special moments in Bundaberg, including the Bundaberg Show.
Mrs Lutze remarked on how the show was once a very fashionable affair, with people dressing up in their finest attire for the annual occasion.
Mrs Lutze also shared a photo of a young Bernie Barry, who many may know from the NewsMail's letters pages over the years.
The Bundaberg TAFE entrance now sits where her childhood home once did at 118 Walker St.