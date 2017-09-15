PHOTOS: Bundy display home impresses

LATEST DESIGN: Builder Kailen Berthelsen with the cladded garage doors at his new display home in Bell Eden Estate, Bundaberg.

ARE you tired of the boring old roller door?

Wanting something different on the garage to give your house that touch of individuality?

Bundaberg developer Kailen Berthelsen may have the answer.

The 27-year-old has developed a new type of garage door and it's a Bundy first.

The tilt-up style door is featured on his new display home in Belle Eden Estate.

Mr Berthelsen said the new design allows customers to have "whatever they want on the garage."

The aluminium frame on the garage door had to be independently engineered and certified to make sure it can withstand winds of up to 220km.

The covering of the door is cement sheeting and timber, but Mr Berthelsen says you can have anything you want to match the style of the house or your personality.

"There is only a limited range available with conventional garage doors," Mr Berthelsen said.

"This tilt up door allows you to have something no one else can get.

"It's unlimited what you can do with this garage door system."

The state-of-the-art garage door leads to a modern four-bedroom home complete with all the mod cons.

The interesting part inside the house is the floor. The floor is polished concrete, done in a different way.

Instead of the cut and sealed style of concrete used in most homes, Mr Berthelsen uses a different method called Hiperfloor.

"With this system you actually harden the concrete itself so it can be polished," Mr Berthelsen said.

"You polish it so finely it becomes impenetrable to stains and being scratched."

"It is one of the lowest maintenance finishes you can do."

The display home is Mr Berthelsen's first and he says it has attracted a lot of attention.

"We have had a lot of people through it and we have generated wok out of it already," he said.

Mr Berthlesen said they liked to factor in the orientation of the house on the site and work out how it will work best with sun and prevailing winds.

"One thing is most people think it will cost you more but it won't," he said.

"I'm just someone who cares about it."