Bundy couples have shared their proposal stories for Valentine's Day.

Bundy couples have shared their proposal stories for Valentine's Day.

LOVE is in the air in Bundaberg with a number of people celebrating Valentine's Day today.

Local couples recently told the NewsMail about their proposal stories and how they plan to tie the knot.

From surprise seal encounters and historical caves, to dirt bikes and Mystery Island, there is a story for everyone to enjoy.

Some are heartwarming, some are humourous, while all are unique and personal to each couple.

Photos View Photo Gallery