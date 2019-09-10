PHOTOS: Beautiful leadlight creations are made locally

Jan De Mattia has an extensive selection of stained-glass work in her showroom.

Jan De Mattia has an extensive selection of stained-glass work in her showroom. Mike Knott

BUNDABERG is full of hidden gems, including a magical leadlight studio that mirrors something you would see in Alice and Wonderland.

Jan De Mattia firmly believes home is where your art is, which is why she set-up a workshop from home to display her handmade pieces.

Every corner is filled with beautiful, unique and handmade art, all made from scrap glass that the artisan has been collecting for years to make lamps, trinkets shaped as birds or cupcakes, outdoor homewares and wall hangings, among other creations.

Smaller pieces are priced from $5 and large artworks can cost anywhere up to $3000.

"I make sure my products are not expensive because I want to keep working and the more you sell, the more you things you can make," she said.

"When someone falls in love with something that I created with my own two hands, it means so much and that's what it's all about to me.

"People come in and they go 'wow' and that's all I need - if they buy something, that's just a bonus."

The quiet achiever behind the studio tin wall and does not consider herself someone that aligns with Dolly Parton's philosophy of working nine till five.

Ms De Mattia recently sold all her pieces in a Childers exhibition and has been asked to supply works for the Bert Hinkler Roaring Twenties event in February.

To view Ms De Mattia's handmade pieces, contact her on 0408 224 520.