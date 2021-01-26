PHOTOS: Australia Day at Burnett Heads

While many chose to enjoy the great outdoors for Australia Day, some made the trip to their local watering hole for live music, games and a few cold ones.

One of those was the Lighthouse Hotel at Burnett Heads.

Australia Day festivities included mud crab racing and live music from Brendan Egan.

See who was snapped spending Australia Day at the Lighthouse Hotel in the gallery below.

