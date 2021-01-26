Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Jack Bowen, Bradley Healy, Nathan Battaglene, Simone Unwin, Vern Ling and Kathryn Bradley.
Jack Bowen, Bradley Healy, Nathan Battaglene, Simone Unwin, Vern Ling and Kathryn Bradley.
News

PHOTOS: Australia Day at Burnett Heads

Geordi Offord
26th Jan 2021 5:30 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

While many chose to enjoy the great outdoors for Australia Day, some made the trip to their local watering hole for live music, games and a few cold ones.

One of those was the Lighthouse Hotel at Burnett Heads.

Australia Day festivities included mud crab racing and live music from Brendan Egan.

See who was snapped spending Australia Day at the Lighthouse Hotel in the gallery below.

Photos
View Gallery

More stories

Powerful: Calls for date change, treaty and reconciliation

REVEALED: Region’s citizens of the year announced

Region’s own everyday hero receives OAM

australia day australia day 2021 burnett heads lighthouse hotel
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Region’s own everyday hero receives OAM

        Premium Content Region’s own everyday hero receives OAM

        News The Governor-General has announced this year’s recipients for the Australia Day honours list, recognising one of the region’s own

        REVEALED: Region’s citizens of the year announced

        Premium Content REVEALED: Region’s citizens of the year announced

        News This year’s winners were named at the annual Bundaberg Regional Council Australia...

        Bundy butcher takes flavour infusion to next level

        Premium Content Bundy butcher takes flavour infusion to next level

        News Nothing quite says Australia Day like lamb snags and ginger beer and dreams of both...

        UNSUNG HERO: How new surf lifesaver helped injured neighbour

        Premium Content UNSUNG HERO: How new surf lifesaver helped injured neighbour

        News Surf Life Saving Queensland have put a spotlight on the local patrol member who...