Scrappy the dog may be little but he has a big personality. It came out for all to see when he jumped up from the ground on his owner, Dee and climbed onto her shoulder. Dee said it's a trick he has done since he was just a pup. Picture: Rhylea Millar
News

PHOTOS: Another day in paradise at Bargara Sunday markets

Rhylea Millar
18th Jan 2021 5:00 AM
Despite the forecast of cloudy skies and with rain expected to hit the region in the coming days, there was still a great turnout at the local Sunday markets.

With all kinds of stalls on offer at Bargara's Paradise Markets, there was plenty to see and do.

Featuring a range of arts and crafts, from handmade mini sea creatures and cat-shaped timber planter boxes, to terrariums, textiles and upcycled wine bottles, there was something for everyone to enjoy.

Some visitors opted to stick around for brunch at Turtle's Paradise Cafe and stopped by Artisans 4670 too.

 

Paradise Markets are on Hughes Rd in Bargara every Sunday from 10am. Picture: Rhylea Millar
Paradise Markets are on Hughes Rd in Bargara every Sunday from 10am. Picture: Rhylea Millar
Young and driven, Shiloh is the creative mind behind small business and market stall Tiny Terrariums. Picture: Rhylea Millar
Young and driven, Shiloh is the creative mind behind small business and market stall Tiny Terrariums. Picture: Rhylea Millar
Susan Snowdon from Nutty Creations makes gorgeous sealife toys, as well as dinosaurs and Australian wildlife. Picture: Rhylea Millar
Susan Snowdon from Nutty Creations makes gorgeous sealife toys, as well as dinosaurs and Australian wildlife. Picture: Rhylea Millar
Wanna Treatie's Keith Golchert and Tracey Golchert sell a range of yummy air dried treats for dogs. Picture: Rhylea Millar
Wanna Treatie's Keith Golchert and Tracey Golchert sell a range of yummy air dried treats for dogs. Picture: Rhylea Millar
Husband and wife team Maureen Sali and Hysen Sali from the stall Maureen’s Craft Creations. In addition to plants and gorgeous handmade craft pieces, the couple team up to make sweet cat planter boxes. Picture: Rhylea Millar
Husband and wife team Maureen Sali and Hysen Sali from the stall Maureen’s Craft Creations. In addition to plants and gorgeous handmade craft pieces, the couple team up to make sweet cat planter boxes. Picture: Rhylea Millar

