PHOTOS: Another day in paradise at Bargara Sunday markets

Despite the forecast of cloudy skies and with rain expected to hit the region in the coming days, there was still a great turnout at the local Sunday markets.
With all kinds of stalls on offer at Bargara's Paradise Markets, there was plenty to see and do.
Featuring a range of arts and crafts, from handmade mini sea creatures and cat-shaped timber planter boxes, to terrariums, textiles and upcycled wine bottles, there was something for everyone to enjoy.
Some visitors opted to stick around for brunch at Turtle's Paradise Cafe and stopped by Artisans 4670 too.