PHOTOS: Amazing dream home that doesn't break the bank

Norm Wales Constructions has taken out Individual Home up to $250,000 in the Master Builders Wide Bay Burnett Housing and Construction Awards.

A FOUR-bedroom, two-bathroom home with a double lock-up garage has proven quality trumps quantity when it comes to building someone's dream house.

The family home, in River Springs Estate, Avoca, was built by Norm Wales Constructions and took out the award for individual home up to $250,000 in the Master Builders Wide Bay Burnett Housing and Construction Awards on Saturday night.

Mr Wales said the home was constructed from brick render with architectural cladding and was designed for the first-home buyer or those looking at downsizing.

"Last year we were recognised for a larger award and this year we wanted to showcase that we can still give people a very nice family home at a very affordable price without having to sacrifice in quality,” he said.

It's the third year the local building company has been given a gong in the regional awards and builds on Mr Wales's 17 years in the construction industry.

"We've been fortunate enough to come away with something each time,” Mr Wales said of this year's win.

"It's a good feeling, it's something that I don't take on board myself, it's a team performance. I've got a very good crew, from employees to contractors and suppliers - they all play a big role in achieving the right outcome.”

Mr Wales said over the years he had seen a lot of change but his business was relatively protected from downturns or swings in the housing market.

"We're always pretty consistent. We're only a smaller-based company, but that's based on choice. I'm very particular with quality control. I have a very high standard and it's important that everything is delivered to the best of our ability,” he said.

"For myself, being a hands-on builder, physically there is only so much I can do. It's a matter of making sure you're delivering the right job on time.”

Mr Wales wasn't the only Bundy builder recognised at the awards in Hervey Bay.

Murchie Constructions won in the Health Facilities up to $20 million category and Commercial Building up to $5 million.

Adina Designed Interior took out Commercial Trade Contractor of the Year, while Alpha Steel Building Systems Pty Ltd won for Best Use of Steel Frame Housing.

Kleidon Masterbuilt Homes also took out two awards, for medium density constructions up to three storeys and for Lifestyle Housing for High Care Needs, Disabled and Seniors.

Master Builders CEO Grant Galvin said he was pleased with the calibre of finalists.

"The standard we have seen this year is incredible and demonstrates the impeccable talent and expertise of our industry.”