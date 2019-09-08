Menu
Teniille Williams as Aayla Secura, Taya Robinson, Kaylee Robinson and Jamie Williams as Obi Wan Kenobi.
Teniille Williams as Aayla Secura, Taya Robinson, Kaylee Robinson and Jamie Williams as Obi Wan Kenobi.

PHOTOS: Amazing costumes at second Pop Mania event

Mikayla Haupt
8th Sep 2019 7:56 PM
HEROES of all genre gathered at the Bundaberg Multiplex on Saturday for the second Bundy Pop Mania event.

Run by the PCYC this year, event coordinator SherrieRussell said the same committee of five volunteers had been working behind the scenes to get the 2019 event together from "start to finish".

Bringing together the region's fans of popular culture, Ms Russell said they had 3000 people through the doors with three times the amount of stall holders from the inaugral event.

Whether you were a film, televsion, comic or art fan, there was a little bit of everything and the cosplayers did not disappoint.

Ms Russell said with 1300 people attending last year's event, they were hoping to a large crowd and that's exactly what they got.

She said the feedback had been really positive with people stating that this type of event is something that was needed in the Bundaberg community.

Two of the highlights from the day were the live westling and the cosplay competition which saw plenty of Marvel characters assemble in Bundy.

Ms Russell said they couldn't wait for next year's event.

To find out more information about Bundy Pop Mania, visit their Facebook page or head to bundypopmania.com.

For more photos visit www.news-mail.com.au 

pop culture
Bundaberg News Mail

