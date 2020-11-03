PHOTOS: All the Melbourne Cup action from Bundy’s track

Not even damaging winds on the eve of Cup Day could stop the local event from going ahead today.

Bundaberg Race Club's President Dale Rethamel said their gazebos were destroyed after last night's windy weather, so they had to hire six gazebos for today's crowd.

About 400 racegoers enjoyed the Melbourne Cup festivities.

CUP DAY: Kate Sobczak, Leone Aslett, Ellen Hick, Tanya Lyons, Libby Kassulke, Ann Rushton, Kath Clarke, Annabelle Hirst, Felicity Land, Sharon French and Madonna Chesham.

Mr Rethamel said the event was sold out weeks ago due to COVID-19 restrictions.

He said while they were about 1000 people down from last year's event, he was pleased they were still able to put on an event.

One lucky racegoer even backed the Melbourne Cup winner.

Tanya Lyons' $5 bet saw her win $110 on the race that stops the nation.

Ms Lyons was one of hundreds of locals to make their way to the Bundaberg Race Club's Melbourne Cup event today.

