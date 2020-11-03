Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
WINNER: Tanya Lyons backed a winner for this year's Melbourne Cup.
WINNER: Tanya Lyons backed a winner for this year's Melbourne Cup.
News

PHOTOS: All the Melbourne Cup action from Bundy’s track

Mikayla Haupt
, mikayla.haupt@news-mail.com.au
3rd Nov 2020 6:30 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Not even damaging winds on the eve of Cup Day could stop the local event from going ahead today.

Bundaberg Race Club's President Dale Rethamel said their gazebos were destroyed after last night's windy weather, so they had to hire six gazebos for today's crowd.

About 400 racegoers enjoyed the Melbourne Cup festivities.

 

CUP DAY: Kate Sobczak, Leone Aslett, Ellen Hick, Tanya Lyons, Libby Kassulke, Ann Rushton, Kath Clarke, Annabelle Hirst, Felicity Land, Sharon French and Madonna Chesham.
CUP DAY: Kate Sobczak, Leone Aslett, Ellen Hick, Tanya Lyons, Libby Kassulke, Ann Rushton, Kath Clarke, Annabelle Hirst, Felicity Land, Sharon French and Madonna Chesham.

Mr Rethamel said the event was sold out weeks ago due to COVID-19 restrictions.

He said while they were about 1000 people down from last year's event, he was pleased they were still able to put on an event.

One lucky racegoer even backed the Melbourne Cup winner.

Tanya Lyons' $5 bet saw her win $110 on the race that stops the nation.

Ms Lyons was one of hundreds of locals to make their way to the Bundaberg Race Club's Melbourne Cup event today.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

 

MORE STORIES

BASKETBALL GALLERY: CQ Cup hits Autobarn Arena

Aeromedical base upgrades set to tee off thanks to Bundy golfers

Highly Accomplished: Teachers' hard work pays off

bundaberg race club horse racing melbourne cup 2020
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man, 28, remains in intensive care after traffic crash

        Premium Content Man, 28, remains in intensive care after traffic crash

        News A BUNDABERG man remains in intensive care at Bundaberg Hospital following a horror crash yesterday morning.

        TIGHT RACE: Incumbent edges in front as vote count continues

        Premium Content TIGHT RACE: Incumbent edges in front as vote count continues

        News Votes are still being counted after Saturday’s election but there is still no clear...

        SICK STASH: Entertainer in court for exploitation material

        Premium Content SICK STASH: Entertainer in court for exploitation material

        News David William Stygall faces court over child abuse material

        Cops blitz busy street in bid for stabbing death answers

        Premium Content Cops blitz busy street in bid for stabbing death answers

        Crime Police stop motorists to seek info over Bundaberg stabbing death