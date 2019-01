New Year celebrations on the Burnett River Bundaberg.

mike knott

BUNDABERG sure knows how to throw a party, and the final day of 2018 was no exception.

Many local residents went to Anzac Park, Bargara or Gin Gin to get into the festive spirit, with fireworks taking to the sky at 8.30pm and again in Gin Gin at Midnight.

