PHOTOS: All the fun at the Tegege Yesteryear Rally

CRACKING EVENT: Tiffany Heale and Candice Rackemann warm up their whips for the Yesteryear Rally Grand Parade at Avondale.

WHIPS were a-cracking and steam engines were a-tooting.

It was a top day for a time warp at Tegege Hall on the weekend for the 10th annual Yesteryear Rally.

Dozens of tractors were on display from rusty Fordsons to beautifully restored John Deeres and everything in between.

During the day their owners rode them proudly on a parade through the grounds along with classic cars from Toranas to a Model T Ford.

Tractor collector Paul Dimech, 25, brought some of his 19 tractors to the celebrations and said it was about keeping traditions alive.

"It's good to do something different,” he said.

Goats, alpacas and horses were also on display along with antique items from cane knives to World War II radios.

As the day came to an end handy farm and household items were still being auctioned off as volunteers prepared a bush dinner fit for a country king.