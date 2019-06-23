PHOTOS: All the action from the Ring Road Run

Sammy Coleman was the first female to cross the line.

RUNNING 10km first thing on a Sunday morning might be a tall order for some, but for Sammy Coleman it was one of the easiest runs she's done as she took out the title of first female finisher.

But Mrs Coleman was in disbelief when she heard the news.

"When I crossed the line I thought I was the second female as there was a female in front of me but she dropped out," she said.

"Then everyone told me I was the first as I crossed the line and I couldn't believe it. I didn't believe them at first."

Mrs Coleman said she runs about four times a week and is preparing for the Gold Coast half marathon, so the 10km distance was a great distance for her.

"I ran quite a bit faster than I thought I actually would," she said.

I was hoping for under 45 minutes but wasn't even really expecting that, so when I saw 43:29 I was over the moon and not quite sure how I managed that."

Mrs Coleman said her passion for running started at school, but kicked off in 2011 when she ran her first half-marathon.

"These event are amazing for the community as it brings everyone together and gets like-minded people all supporting each other," she said.