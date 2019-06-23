Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Sammy Coleman was the first female to cross the line.
Sammy Coleman was the first female to cross the line. Brian Cassidy
News

PHOTOS: All the action from the Ring Road Run

Tahlia Stehbens
by
23rd Jun 2019 6:52 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

RUNNING 10km first thing on a Sunday morning might be a tall order for some, but for Sammy Coleman it was one of the easiest runs she's done as she took out the title of first female finisher.

But Mrs Coleman was in disbelief when she heard the news.

"When I crossed the line I thought I was the second female as there was a female in front of me but she dropped out," she said.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

"Then everyone told me I was the first as I crossed the line and I couldn't believe it. I didn't believe them at first."

Mrs Coleman said she runs about four times a week and is preparing for the Gold Coast half marathon, so the 10km distance was a great distance for her.

"I ran quite a bit faster than I thought I actually would," she said.

I was hoping for under 45 minutes but wasn't even really expecting that, so when I saw 43:29 I was over the moon and not quite sure how I managed that."

Mrs Coleman said her passion for running started at school, but kicked off in 2011 when she ran her first half-marathon.

"These event are amazing for the community as it brings everyone together and gets like-minded people all supporting each other," she said.

bundaberg fun run ring road run sammy coleman
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    VIDEO: Man captures 'rogue meteor' near Wallaville

    premium_icon VIDEO: Man captures 'rogue meteor' near Wallaville

    Offbeat IF YOU saw the bright fireball that lit up our skies on Saturday night then you probably experienced a once-in-a-lifetime event.

    'F***ING ASIAN': Race row erupts after Bay AFL stoush

    premium_icon 'F***ING ASIAN': Race row erupts after Bay AFL stoush

    Sport Racial vilification complaint from AFL Wide Bay match

    • 23rd Jun 2019 6:00 PM
    Man arrested at Bundy pub after kissing women

    premium_icon Man arrested at Bundy pub after kissing women

    News Man banned from pub for kissing without consent

    Power tariff switch extension for regional businesses

    premium_icon Power tariff switch extension for regional businesses

    News Extra year offered to switch to standard power tariffs.