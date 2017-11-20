Menu
PHOTOS: All our school formal pics in one place

Crystal Jones
by

THERE were stunning gowns, huge smiles and dramatic entrances when Bundy's Year 12 students eagerly celebrated the end of their schooling. 

From students flying down in helicopters to colourful Kombis, our students put plenty of thought and creativity in. 

The NewsMail headed out to take photos at the formal celebrations and here they are: 

Shalom Formal galleries

Gallery 1

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

Gallery 2

 

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

Gallery 3

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

Bundaberg Christian College

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

Bundaberg Special School 

 

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

Bundy High 

Gallery 1

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

Gallery 2

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

Bundaberg North State High 

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

St Luke's Anglican School

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

Gin Gin High School 

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

Rosedale High School 

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

Kepnock State High School 

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

Isis State High

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 
