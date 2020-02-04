PHOTOS: All action for this weekend’s Bundy Cup

Timothy Hicks, Jayden Adams, Daniel Behn, Tom Sly and Ash Sly were all keen to have their photo in the paper. All five played for the Men's Social competition's winning team, Brew Tang Clan.

TOUCH: The Bundaberg Cup touch football competition wrapped up this afternoon.

A total of 48 teams from all corners of the state showed up to play for their chance at winning a piece of the prize pool.

Brew Tang Clan took out the top spot in the Men's Social competition, winning their finals match against Don't waste me 7 to 3.

They went undefeated throughout the entire competition, with player Tom Sly saying it was always a good time travelling from the Sunny Coast and Gold Coast for the Cup.

"We just love coming up," he said.