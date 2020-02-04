Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Timothy Hicks, Jayden Adams, Daniel Behn, Tom Sly and Ash Sly were all keen to have their photo in the paper. All five played for the Men's Social competition's winning team, Brew Tang Clan.
Timothy Hicks, Jayden Adams, Daniel Behn, Tom Sly and Ash Sly were all keen to have their photo in the paper. All five played for the Men's Social competition's winning team, Brew Tang Clan.
Sport

PHOTOS: All action for this weekend’s Bundy Cup

Zachary O'Brien
2nd Feb 2020 7:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TOUCH: The Bundaberg Cup touch football competition wrapped up this afternoon.

A total of 48 teams from all corners of the state showed up to play for their chance at winning a piece of the prize pool.

Brew Tang Clan took out the top spot in the Men's Social competition, winning their finals match against Don't waste me 7 to 3.

They went undefeated throughout the entire competition, with player Tom Sly saying it was always a good time travelling from the Sunny Coast and Gold Coast for the Cup.

"We just love coming up," he said.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        LNP furious at being bypassed in Paradise Dam amendment

        premium_icon LNP furious at being bypassed in Paradise Dam amendment

        News LOCAL politicians are furious about an amendment to speed up the process to lower Paradise Dam.

        • 4th Feb 2020 5:30 PM
        Keith’s reaction after Nats leadership vote

        premium_icon Keith’s reaction after Nats leadership vote

        News HINKLER MP Keith Pitt said politics had to focus on what is outside Canberra, such...