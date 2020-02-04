PHOTOS: All action for this weekend’s Bundy Cup
TOUCH: The Bundaberg Cup touch football competition wrapped up this afternoon.
A total of 48 teams from all corners of the state showed up to play for their chance at winning a piece of the prize pool.
Brew Tang Clan took out the top spot in the Men's Social competition, winning their finals match against Don't waste me 7 to 3.
They went undefeated throughout the entire competition, with player Tom Sly saying it was always a good time travelling from the Sunny Coast and Gold Coast for the Cup.
"We just love coming up," he said.