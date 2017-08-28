PHOTOS: Aerial snaps reveal Bundy from above

The Bundaberg Brewed Drinks factory from the air. BELOW: Princess St at East Bundaberg.

NEWSMAIL photographer Paul Donaldson took the opportunity to fly with Hervey Bay/ Bundaberg Helicopters during the Oceanfest Seafood Festival on Saturday.

Pilot Damian Anderson took Paul on a flight down the Burnett from the Port to Bundaberg where he was able to capture images of the Burnett River.

"Seeing the distillery from a completely different perspective had to be the highlight,” Paul said.

"Saying that the overhead view that showed how big the Oceanfest was, was good too.

"With no doors on the helicopter it allowed for great visibility although it was a bit daunting at first when we banked to turn.

"It was not until we headed back towards the Port that I realised how many bends and turns there are in the Burnett River as it winds towards the ocean.”