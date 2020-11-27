RAID PHOTOS: 9 Bundy people and an alleged bikie charged

Some photos from recent police raids conducted by detectives from Taskforce Maxima, in conjunction with the Bundaberg Criminal Investigation Branch.

Cocaine, various weapons, ice, more than 100 cannabis plants, and a stolen motorcycle were among the items police found in numerous raids around the region.

Police have charged 10 people from the Wide Bay Burnett and Sunshine Coast Districts as part of ongoing enforcement action against outlaw motorcycle gang members and associates.

Detectives from Taskforce Maxima, in conjunction with Bundaberg Criminal Investigation Branch, executed 14 search warrants at multiple locations in the Bundaberg region throughout the last week.

During the searches police found large quantities of cannabis (182 plants), cocaine, ice, pharmaceutical drugs, three concealable firearms, a number of weapons including a baton and a laser pointer as well as a stolen motorcycle.

10 people charged:

• A 43-year-old Eumundi man, an alleged member of the Rebels OMCG, was charged with one count of producing a dangerous drug, possession of a dangerous drug, possession of utensils and possession of paraphernalia.

He is due to appear in the Maroochydore Magistrates Court on February 10.

• A 30-year-old Bundaberg South woman was charged with possession of a dangerous drug, possession of utensils and possession of drug paraphernalia.

She is due to appear in Bundaberg Magistrates Court on December 18.

• An 18-year-old Bundaberg South man was charged with possession of a dangerous drug, possession of utensils and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He is due to appear in Bundaberg Magistrates Court on December 18.

• A 28-year-old Bundaberg man was charged with possession of a dangerous drug, possession of utensils, possession of drug paraphernalia and possess weapons.

He is due to appear in the Bundaberg Magistrates Court on December 7.

• A 32-year-old Kepnock man was charged with two counts of possession of a dangerous drug, and one count of possession of utensils and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He is due to appear in Bundaberg Magistrates Court on December 18.

• A 39-year-old Avoca man was charged with possession of a dangerous drug and possession of a weapon.

He is due to appear in the Bundaberg Magistrates Court on December 18.

• A 35-year-old Avoca man was charged with stealing or receiving stolen property.

He is due to appear in the Bundaberg Magistrates Court on December 18.

• A 40-year-old Avoca man was charged with possession of a dangerous drug and fail to dispose of a syringe.

He is due to appear in Bundaberg Magistrates Court on December 18.

• A 37-year-old Kepnock man was charged with three counts of possession of a dangerous drug, one count of possession of utensils and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He is due to appear in Bundaberg Magistrates Court on December 18.

• A 22-year-old Bargara man was charged with three counts of possession of a dangerous drug, one count of possession utensils and possession drug paraphernalia.

He is due to appear in Bundaberg Magistrates Court on December 18.

Detective Inspector Tim Leadbetter from Organised Crime Gangs Group said "these results show the continued great work by regional police supported by Maxima officers to target OMCG members and syndicates involved in a variety of offending state-wide".

If you have information for police, contact them via PoliceLink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Or you can visit the Crime Stopper's website.

