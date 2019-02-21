PHOTOS: 50 of our favourite Bundaberg dogs

Toni Benson-Rogan Full Profile Login to follow

BUNDY is barking mad for sweet pups and pampered pooches, with an abundance of photos submitted to our post on Facebook hunting for Bundy's most adorable dogs.

The outstanding response received more than 500 comments in the first two hours yesterday evening and continued growing throughout today.

The NewsMail has selected some of our favourite pictures from over 700 submissions and we wanted to share these fantastic photos with you.

Be sure to pick up a copy of the NewsMail on Saturday, where a selection of photos will be printed.