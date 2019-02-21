Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Morgan Depasquale Jarman: Byron, mini dachshund Lacey and D'lila.

News premium_icon PHOTOS: 50 of our favourite Bundaberg dogs

Jason Tomkins: My sadly missed cat tiger.

Offbeat premium_icon PHOTOS: 50 of Bundaberg's most photogenic felines

Lifestyle

Lifestyle premium_icon Bundy's Top 51-100 pets and kids photos

Property destroyed at Chauvel Road, Tabulam.

News premium_icon PHOTOS: Latest devastating scenes from the...

Joan Maclennan: Skylar and our other dog Flii.

Lifestyle premium_icon 50 of our favourite Bundaberg pets and kids photos...

Taylor Peterson started kindy at C&K Kindergarten.

News premium_icon PART TWO: Bundaberg's back-to-school snaps

Five occupants of a vehicle that rolled on the Bruce Highway were hospitalised on Saturday morning.

News premium_icon Police investigate how kids were ejected in Bruce Hwy...

Chuny Smith took this cute snap of Jaxon on his first day of prep.

Education premium_icon PART ONE: Bundaberg's back-to-school snaps

Bundaberg General Cemetery. Photo: Mike Knott / NewsMail

News premium_icon Five unsolved mysteries lost to Bundaberg's past

CRASH: An aircraft with a single occupant has crashed in remote bushland south of Mundubbera. The pilot was taken to hospital.

News premium_icon First photos of Mundubbera plane crash emerge

Alexandra Frree shared this pic of Benjamin Alexander, born October 8, 2018.

Parenting premium_icon 34 gorgeous photos of Bundy's babies

Tennis and Racquet Sports

Tennis and Racquet Sports premium_icon Murray returns with routine win

The mysterious lights have been seen across Bundaberg.

Offbeat Bundaberg's mysterious dancing lights in the sky...

News

News premium_icon PHOTOS: Pageant of Lights 2018

The first images from the Deepwater disaster zone have appeared.

News premium_icon EXCLUSIVE: First photos from inside Deepwater...

FACES OF THE FIRES: Our unsung heroes battling the fires across the Qld state.

News premium_icon FACES OF FIRE: Queensland's unsung heroes

News

News premium_icon Raging fire rains embers on Coast homes

Fire crews have shared these images as they continue to fight the Deepwater blaze by land and air.

News EERIE VIEW: Fireys share Deepwater blaze images from...

The crowd looks through the gallery at the opening of the 2018 JADA.

News LOOK: Check out the best in Australian drawing

Technology

Technology IFA 2018: $7.9 billion in deals done at tech show

Fiona Gray: "Ollie Whippet left at the pound when he was 3 years old. Came to live with us at the beach 6 years ago. Happiest dog ever!"

Pets & Animals Spoilt, loved: Second chances for gorgeous rescue...

News

News premium_icon WATCH: The moment a 200-year-old fig tree fell to the...

Crime

Crime premium_icon TIMELINE: Inside look at 18-year-old Toowoomba cold...

News Silence of the Lamborghini: speeding driver fined...

News

News premium_icon 34 photos of Bundaberg in the 1940s

News

PHOTOS: 50 of our favourite Bundaberg dogs

By
21st Feb 2019 3:57 PM

premium_icon Subscriber only

BUNDY is barking mad for sweet pups and pampered pooches, with an abundance of photos submitted to our post on Facebook hunting for Bundy's most adorable dogs.

The outstanding response received more than 500 comments in the first two hours yesterday evening and continued growing throughout today.

The NewsMail has selected some of our favourite pictures from over 700 submissions and we wanted to share these fantastic photos with you.

Be sure to pick up a copy of the NewsMail on Saturday, where a selection of photos will be printed.

 

bundaberg dogs photo gallery reader submissions
Bundaberg News Mail