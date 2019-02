Toni Benson-Rogan Full Profile Login to follow

BUNDABERG is full of cool cats and cute kittens, with hundreds of proud owners across the region sharing their best snaps.

The NewsMail had a massive response to a photo call-out posted to our Facebook page on Wednesday - More than 500 pictures of kitties were shared within the first 12 hours.

Here's 50 of our favourite photos of Bundy felines, both big and small.

Thanks to everyone who submitted images, be sure to like us on Facebook so you don't miss our dog photo call-out next week.