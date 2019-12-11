PHOTOS: 50 Bundaberg love stories

Crystal Jones Crystal Jones is a senior journalist and editor at the Bundaberg NewsMail. She has worked extensively in regional Queensland news since 2007 and has tackled big issues including the extensive abuse in the aged care industry. Full Profile Login to follow

LOVE is all around Bundy.

When the NewsMail did a call-out for photos of local couples we were overwhelmed with beautiful images of love and happiness that are enough to melt your heart.

Check out the photos here and keep an eye on the paper to see a selection in print.