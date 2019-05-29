PHOTOS: 2019 Bundy Show gets underway

THE smell of dagwood dogs, the laughter of children and the whizzing of rides can only mean one thing: it's show time.

The annual Bundaberg Show kicked off today with many locals getting in early before tomorrow's big show holiday.

Some Bundaberg residents today expressed their concerns on social media that there was no eftpos facility at the gate for Cashless Debit Card holders.

However, Bundaberg Show committee member Trish Flynn said the show has never had eftpos at the gate in the past.

"We do have five ATM facilities on site and some of the vendors have eftpos as well,” she said for card holders once they got through the door.

Briya Rowbotham and his daughter Ella both took advantage of the smaller crowds for the first day of the three-day event.

"This is the first year we've been since it moved from the old spot,” he said.

"We love the food and it's good to get out with the family.

"I really like the family aspect of it.”

Ella said her favourite thing was getting a wax mould of her hand.

Mr Rowbotham said they would most likely be back for the rodeo on Friday night.

"We like seeing the ag stuff as well and we'll most likely be back on Friday for the rodeo,” he said.

Face painter Daisy Facentor travelled from Gympie to be one of the vendors at this year's event.

"I'm having a great time, the kids are loving the art,” she said.

"So far the unicorns and butterflies have been really popular.”

She said she loved the atmosphere that came with the show.

"I'm looking forward to seeing all the bright lights,” she said.

"I love seeing all the kids and their families with smiles on their faces having a good time.”

READY, SET, SHOW!

SHOWTIME in the region reaches its crescendo tomorrow with People's Day at the Bundaberg Show.

Gates open at 8am.

That means it's also a public holiday across the region except in Gin Gin, which has its public holiday in August for the Ekka.

DOG HIGH JUMP

GET down to the entertaining dog high jump event at the show tomorrow.

The event starts at 5pm in front of the grandstand.

Entry fee for competitors is $5 per dog.

Entries are accepted at the office on the day.

Prizes are $250 for first place, $150 for second place and $100 for third place.

For further details contact steward Ken Schmidt on 4155 0802.

SHOW EVENTS

THERE is plenty for everyone at the Bundaberg Show tomorrow.

Here is some of what's in store:

10am: Ranger Nick Camp Oven Cooking

Ranger Nick Camp Oven Cooking 11am: Viv's Animal Farm Sheep Shearing

Viv's Animal Farm Sheep Shearing 11am: Kalkie State School Drum Band

Kalkie State School Drum Band 11.30am: Fabulous Lemon Drops

Fabulous Lemon Drops Noon: Municipal Band

Municipal Band 1pm: Grand Parade official opening

Grand Parade official opening 2.45pm: Woodchop exhibition

Cow judging and horse events will be held throughout the day from 8am.

WIN A CAR

ONE lucky winner will walk away from the Bundaberg Show tomorrow with a Hyundai Accent Hatch Sports model.

Every paid adult ticket, adult concession ticket and adult prepaid ticket has the chance to win.

The winner will be announced at 7pm in the main arena.

The winner will have five minutes to identify themselves to stewards around the main ring fence line.