Crystal Jones Crystal Jones is a senior journalist and editor at the Bundaberg NewsMail. She has worked extensively in regional Queensland news since 2007 and has tackled big issues including the extensive abuse in the aged care industry. Full Profile Login to follow

IT WAS an event no one could have anticipated.

The Spotted Dog Tavern and the Federal Backpackers were both consumed by smoke and flames, with hot spots burning well into Wednesday.

These photos have not been shared until now.