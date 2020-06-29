PHOTOS: 13 people police want to speak to

POLICE are hoping the following 13 people can help them in their investigations. Call Policelink on 131 444 if you have any information.

Police are hoping to identify people in these images. Contributed

Police are hoping to speak to this man following a shoplifting offence at Johanna Boulevard, Kensington, on June 11, just before noon.

QP number: QP2001222686

Police are hoping to identify people in these images. Contributed

Police are hoping to speak to this man following a shoplifting offence at George St on May 22, at around 1am.

QP number: QP2001056672

Police are hoping to identify people in these images. Contributed

Police are hoping to speak to this woman following a shoplifting offence at Bourbong St on May 10, at around 1am.

QP number: QP2000967550

Police are hoping to identify people in these images. Contributed

Police are hoping to speak to this man following a shoplifting offence at Bourbong St on May 11, at 9.24am.

QP number: QP2000927216

Police are hoping to identify people in these images. Contributed

Police are hoping to speak to this man following a shoplifting offence at Maryborough St on April 30 at 2.44pm.

QP number: QP2000816323

Police are hoping to identify people in these images. Contributed

Police are hoping to speak to this man following a fuel drive-off offence at Elliott Heads Rd, Kepnock, on April 30 at 9.44pm.

QP number: QP2000012278

Police are hoping to identify people in these images. Contributed

Police are hoping to speak to this woman following a shoplifting offence at Woongarra St on April 23 at 9.31am.

QP number: QP2000801007

Police are hoping to identify people in these images. Contributed

Police are hoping to speak to this man following a shoplifting offence at Maryborough St St on April 22 at 3.42pm.

QP number: QP2000768293

Police are hoping to identify people in these images. Contributed

Police are hoping to speak to this woman following a shoplifting offence at Woongarra St on April 21 at 8.59am.

QP number: QP2000801007

Police are hoping to identify people in these images. Contributed

Police are hoping to speak to this person following a fuel drive-off offence at Churchill St, Childers on April 15 at 1.19pm.

QP number: QP2000427624

Police are hoping to identify people in these images. Contributed

QP number: QP2000674327

Police are hoping to identify people in these images. Contributed

Police are hoping to speak to this man following a fraud offence at Goodwood Rd, Thabeban on April 6 at 7.57pm.

QP number: QP2000673053

Police are hoping to identify people in these images. Contributed

Police are hoping to speak to this man following a wilful damage offence at Bourbong St on April 3 at 2.47pm.

QP number: QP2000644052