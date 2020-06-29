Menu
PHOTOS: 13 people police want to speak to

Crystal Jones
by
29th Jun 2020 5:00 AM
POLICE are hoping the following 13 people can help them in their investigations.    Call Policelink on 131 444 if you have any information.  

Police are hoping to identify people in these images.
Contributed

Police are hoping to speak to this man following a shoplifting offence at Johanna Boulevard, Kensington, on June 11, just before noon.   

QP number: QP2001222686  

***

Police are hoping to identify people in these images.
Contributed

Police are hoping to speak to this man following a shoplifting offence at George St on May 22, at around 1am.

QP number: QP2001056672  

***

Police are hoping to identify people in these images.
Contributed

Police are hoping to speak to this woman following a shoplifting offence at Bourbong St on May 10, at around 1am.

QP number: QP2000967550

***

Police are hoping to identify people in these images.
Contributed

Police are hoping to speak to this man following a shoplifting offence at Bourbong St on May 11, at 9.24am.

QP number: QP2000927216

***

Police are hoping to identify people in these images.
Contributed

Police are hoping to speak to this man following a shoplifting offence at Maryborough St on April 30 at 2.44pm.

QP number: QP2000816323

***

Police are hoping to identify people in these images.
Contributed

Police are hoping to speak to this man following a fuel drive-off offence at Elliott Heads Rd, Kepnock, on April 30 at 9.44pm.

QP number: QP2000012278

***

Police are hoping to identify people in these images.
Contributed

Police are hoping to speak to this woman following a shoplifting offence at Woongarra St on April 23 at 9.31am.

QP number: QP2000801007

***

Police are hoping to identify people in these images.
Contributed

Police are hoping to speak to this man following a shoplifting offence at Maryborough St St on April 22 at 3.42pm.

QP number: QP2000768293

***

Police are hoping to identify people in these images.
Contributed

Police are hoping to speak to this woman following a shoplifting offence at Woongarra St on April 21 at 8.59am.

QP number: QP2000801007

***

Police are hoping to identify people in these images.
Contributed

Police are hoping to speak to this person following a fuel drive-off offence at Churchill St, Childers on April 15 at 1.19pm.   

QP number: QP2000427624   

***

Police are hoping to identify people in these images.
Contributed

QP number: QP2000674327   

***

Police are hoping to identify people in these images.
Contributed

Police are hoping to speak to this man following a fraud offence at Goodwood Rd, Thabeban on April 6 at 7.57pm.   

QP number: QP2000673053

 ***

Police are hoping to identify people in these images.
Contributed

Police are hoping to speak to this man following a wilful damage offence at Bourbong St on April 3 at 2.47pm.

QP number: QP2000644052

   

