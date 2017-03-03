PHOTOS: 120-year-old piece of history up for sale

A HOME built for the fathers of Bundy's sugar industry has hit the market.

Old Cran Home, a 120-year-old sprawling historic home in Bourbong St, Bundaberg, was built for John Cran whose family founded the historic Millaquin mill.

It's being sold by expressions of interest and is expected to fetch seven figures.

Old Cran House, Bourbong St, Bundaberg. realestate.com.au

Cran, his brother Robert Jnr and their father Robert Snr started the Millaquin sugar mill in 1882, and built the homestead in 1896 - nine years after Bundy's first rum was bottled.

The house has verandas running north and east around a projecting entry to the home, and according to government records the sugar baron would host balls at the property - explaining the highly polished ballroom.

Old Cran House, Bourbong St, Bundaberg. realestate.com.au

The verandas contained built-in seating for such occasions.

"These seats were utilised by smokers during balls held on the property,” the records state.

Old Cran House, Bourbong St, Bundaberg. realestate.com.au

The ballroom also has bay window, fireplace and ceiling roses and the five bedroom home also has a morning room with fireplace and chandelier in place and a more recent addition of an inground pool.

The current owners, Peter and Karen Thompson, bought it in a neglected state in 1995 and have done a sympathetic renovation to modernise the home.

Old Cran House, Bourbong St, Bundaberg. realestate.com.au

The home has long been recognised as being of great historical value.

Old Cran House, Bourbong St, Bundaberg. realestate.com.au

It's also significant because it was designed by one of the areas most prominent architects Frederic Herbert Faircloth "who was responsible for the design of many major buildings in Bundaberg, as well as rebuilding a significant portion of the Childers CBD following a fire in 1902”.

For more information, phone the agent, Violette Sinclair, on 0431 473 799.

OLD CRAN HOME

Built in 1896

Designed by famed Bundaberg architect FH Faircloth

Features five bedrooms, three bathrooms, a ballroom, an inground pool and a morning room with fireplace and chandelier