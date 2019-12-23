Menu
Bethlehem Live 2019.
Bethlehem Live 2019. Mike Knott

News

PHOTOS: 10,000 people attend Bethlehem Live 2019

Mikayla Haupt
by
23rd Dec 2019 7:21 AM
BRINGING the ancient marketplace of Bethlehem into the present for its fourth year, Bethlehem Live has once again put on a show for the ages, bringing in just under 10,000 people.

Event director Lisa Hardie said the event was growing from strength-to-strength each year, with its reputation spanning across the region and further afield to South Australia, Melbourne and Canberra.

Looking to make Bethlehem, Live as inclusive as possible, she said they had already received positive feedback about having someone to sign the play and carols.

Ms Hardie said Thursday was their biggest night with some families coming back for a second night.

Taking four days to set and hours to take it all down, she said they would be bringing it back come 2020.

Ms Hardie thanked all the volunteers and Bundaberg Central State School for their hand in this year's event. 

Photos
bethlehem live events
Bundaberg News Mail

