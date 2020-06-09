TOO CUTE: Nakayla Murnane shared this snap taken by her daughter's godmother. Contributed News PHOTOS: 10 reader snaps too lovely not to share by Crystal Jones Crystal Jones Crystal Jones is a senior journalist and editor at the Bundaberg NewsMail. She has worked extensively in regional Queensland news since 2007 and has tackled big issues including the extensive abuse in the aged care industry. Full Profile Login to follow 9th Jun 2020 1:51 PM premium_icon Subscriber only 0 OUR readers share some amazing photos. Here's just a small selection of some of them. Photos View Photo Gallery 0 local faces Read More Login to follow reader photos Read More Login to follow local faces reader photos Subscriber Exclusives premium_icon New leader chosen to replace sacked health service CEO News The Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service has a new CEO 2 premium_icon Council explains decision behind Kolan Street legal battle News The council’s CEO is “surprised” by the Judge’s decision. premium_icon Well-known farm family loses son to crash News The son of a well-known farming family has been remembered as an empathetic person who had a unique laugh 1 premium_icon Bookshop starts a new chapter with new owner News Bargara’s local bookstore has been reinvigorated as the new owner, Tunja Cottier, has transformed the place into her own. premium_icon New cane variety now available for growers News ‘This variety has definitely shown it can stand up to the tough times’ premium_icon LOVE AND CRIME: Five Bundy couples who ended up in court Crime THE NewsMail looks back on times when couples have found themselves fronting court together.