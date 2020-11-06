Photographers capture the beauty of the North Burnett

Photograph by Rose Hamilton-Barr called “Created Glory”, taken at the Gayndah Weir for the “Captures of the North Burnett”. (Picture: Kristen Camp)

Photograph by Rose Hamilton-Barr called “Created Glory”, taken at the Gayndah Weir for the “Captures of the North Burnett”. (Picture: Kristen Camp)

A NEW photography exhibition titled "Captures of the North Burnett" is now on show at the Gayndah Art Gallery and includes only North Burnett artists.

The photographers are a mixture of professional and hobbyists, each capturing their favourite parts about the beautiful region through their lens.

The exhibition will run until December 12 and has been put together by the gallery co-ordinator Susie Capewell.

"The idea of promoting our region was to exhibit them here and then we sent the exhibition to Mount Perry and then through to Monto," Ms Capewell said.

The Gayndah Art Gallery is a 100-year-old building that used to be a convent. (Picture: Kristen Camp)

One of the artists Rose Hamilton-Barr was taught composition from her artist mother and grew up in New Zealand.

She was given her first camera at the age of seven and continued taking photos, eventually becoming a photojournalist.

2020 marks Ms Hamilton-Barr's 20th year as a professional portrait and family photographer.

The artist has studied landscapes for 11 years and runs photography workshops locally.

Photograph titled “Created Glory” by Rose Hamilton-Barr, taken on the road to the Gayndah Racecourse covered in water. (Picture: Kristen Camp)

Lorraine Maskell is another local photographer from Mundubbera who is showcasing her work in the exhibition.

Ms Maskell says photography resembles meditation for her and she regularly takes walks with her camera to see what she can capture.

Ms Maskell's images are a celebration of the changing seasons and colours as well as the unique flora and fauna of the country she lives in.

Lorraine Maskell’s photograph titled “Spring” in the collection “Photos from the farm”. (Picture: Kristen Camp)

Co-ordinator Ms Capewell said it's been hard this year to have the normal functions and auctions due to COVID-19.

"We were supposed to have a competition but we couldn't have that because we couldn't have functions," she said.

"The hardest part has been trying to keep the momentum going cause we sent out a list of what the dates were and when you had to have your work in by so the artists could work on stuff throughout the year, but because of COVID they've all sort of dropped off."

“Friends” by Nicole Gibbs captures calves in 2014 during the drought on her Coalstoun Lakes farm. The proceeds from the sale of this piece will be donated to the gallery. (Picture: Kristen Camp)

Ms Capewell said they had to change the length of the exhibitions from eight weeks to six, in order to fit each one in.

"So we've got from six exhibitions per year to five, we had to drop one, which was the competition basically," she said.

"We are going to do it next year - it will be three years since we've had one."

Ms Capewell said they're hoping to host an auction again in March 2021.

"It's a big night and we wanted to have the crowd and we didn't want to have the restrictions," she said.