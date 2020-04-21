Photographer documents daily life in lockdown

WITH her business temporarily closed in a voluntary effort to align with social distancing rules, local photographer Deb Howden is using her spare time to document the daily lives of her community out at Sharon.

She said the idea has been in the back of her mind for a while, originally coming to her when she was inspired by a local man’s impressive shed.

Deb Howden with her dog Reggie.

“I just thought it was a great idea to brighten everybody’s spirits up really,” Ms Howden said.

“It is a really good street, everybody knows everybody and we always join in.

“We actually live in the street behind them, but my sister lives in Woods Rd so I’m always around there.

“It’s just a nice street to be involved in and they were all very excited to have their photos taken going about their daily chores.”

Local photographer Deb Howden has been taking documenting daily life at Woods Rd. She captured this photo of Tony and Karen Bryce enjoying the morning sunrise on their pontoon.

She said everybody that lived on the street all had different things they liked doing daily.

“Gordon and Val are residents that have been there for a very long time. He’s got this shed that just goes back in time,” she said.

“I drive past all the time and I think ‘That would be a great idea to go in and photograph those guys’.

“She does home baking – for the whole street really – and he just loves having people there to have a look at his shed.

“So I thought I might do that and once I started that I just started doing all the others and just doing what they love doing.”

Woods Rd residents Tony and Karen Bryce enjoying the sunrise on their pontoon.

Ms Howden said the inspiration provided her the perfect opportunity to pick up her camera and keep snapping in a responsible way with the coronavirus health crisis going on.

