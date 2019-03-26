Photographer captures true beauty emerging through hardship

ESSENCE CAPTURED: Amy Walker, the creative mind behind the wife creative, took photos at the Warwick Show to share her love of regional Australia.

ESSENCE CAPTURED: Amy Walker, the creative mind behind the wife creative, took photos at the Warwick Show to share her love of regional Australia. the wife creative

AMY Walker cried when she spoke about the meaning behind photos she took at the Warwick Show and the effort and pride among the struggling farmers involved.

"I look at their situation and try and tell their story, and how beautiful it is," Mrs Walker said.

"To be able to stand in that wool shed with them and think - my god, I know what it took to put up what they have here.

"I'm getting emotional talking about it.

"It's been really tough - their pride and perseverance is honourable."

Mrs Walker went to the showgrounds at the weekend to take photos and document the region's talent and beauty.

After the recent and ongoing battle with drought she said promoting the show and "making a little noise online" to encourage visitors was vital.

What evolved is a striking series of photographs that not only highlighted the joy the Warwick Show brought to the community, but also the bravery among rural folk.

Cowboy putting on his chaps before showtime in the ring. the wife creative

The "one-woman band" behind her photography business, the wife creative, said she owed her passion of telling a story and connecting with others to her rural upbringing.

"I was raised in a small town and my parents always taught me a lot about volunteering and community spirit," Mrs Walker said.

"I learnt from them and have spent a lot of time practising it."

Moving to Warwick just over six years ago, the photographer said her passion for shining a light on regional Australia had only continued to grow.

In 2015, Mrs Walker decided to take her love of capturing the charms of rural communities and produce the Southern Downs region provides to the next level and opened her own business.

"If I see there is an opportunity to encourage support in a community I want to see prosper, I share it," Mrs Walker said.

"Imagery is such a powerful and incredible tool.

"It makes me happy that I can enrich an area and bring beauty to someone else's day.

"I feel very lucky that I have a knack for it and that photography is my point of difference."