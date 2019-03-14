Photo shows filthy conditions at drug lab

DIRTY KITCHEN: Bundaberg police found an active drug lab at an Electra St home yesterday.

RAIDS at two separate Bundaberg properties have resulted in three men being charged with drug-related offences after marijuana plants and a drug lab were located.

Senior Constable Darlene Webb said detectives from the Bundaberg Criminal Investigation Branch executed a warrant in Bundaberg West yesterday.

"Upon entry of the Electra St property, police located an active drug lab in the rear shed," Snr Const Webb said.

"The shed was secured and the area declared as a crime scene.

"The Illicit Laboratory Investigation Team from Brisbane was advised and travelled to the address to forensically process the scene."

The drug lab was found operating in filthy conditions, surrounded by rubbish and grime.

Snr Const Webb said police also found a number of items suspected of being used with the production and possession of dangerous drugs.

"As a result, detectives have charged a 35-year-old male with possessing dangerous drugs," she said.

"A 27-year-old male was charged with producing dangerous drugs, possessing dangerous drugs, possession relevant substances or things, possessing anything used in the commission of a crime and possess utensils."

Both men are due to appear in the Bundaberg Magistrates Court on March 29.

While exercising a separate search warrant, police seized eight marijuana plants growing in pot plants at a home on Parker St, Millbank.

On Tuesday, officers searched the premises at 2pm when they found the plants growing along the fence.

"The plants were of various sizes and were seized by police," Snr Const Webb said.

"Police also located a small quantity of cannabis leaf, seeds and a number of drug utensils."

A 36-year-old man has been charged with three offences, including producing dangerous drugs, possessing dangerous drugs and possessing utensils.

He is due to appear in Bundaberg Magistrates Court on April 15.