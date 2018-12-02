Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
WELFARE CHECK: Officers check over animals on a farm at Baffle Creek.
WELFARE CHECK: Officers check over animals on a farm at Baffle Creek. Contributed
Offbeat

Photo of cops checking on pets' welfare goes viral

Crystal Jones
by
2nd Dec 2018 3:05 PM

THE Queensland Police Service posted this photo to Facebook and received almost 3000 likes as of today.

The snap was taken when officers went to check on animals in the evacuation zone.

At one property, officers fed and watered a cat, checked on two horses and fed pigs sweet potatoes.

Facebookers were thrilled.

"Wow. These guys and girls have been here protecting, helping and looking after all of us fireys and this community for the past week,” wrote Judy Ferrari.

"We shall be eternally grateful here in the Wartburg Fire shed.”

The post was shared more than 200 times.

Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    UPDATE: Winfield residents told to leave now

    UPDATE: Winfield residents told to leave now

    News RESIDENTS in Winfield at being warned to leave immediately.

    Acting Prime Minister visits devastated region

    premium_icon Acting Prime Minister visits devastated region

    News 'I was here in better circumstances just the other day,'

    'Rest in peace mate': Bushfire tragedy shocks CQ community

    premium_icon 'Rest in peace mate': Bushfire tragedy shocks CQ community

    News Loss of popular young Rolleston man devastates town and region

    'Just shattering': Family loses everything from fire

    premium_icon 'Just shattering': Family loses everything from fire

    News Deepwater couple will have nothing to return to after fierce blaze.

    Local Partners